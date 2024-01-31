“I Never Knew My Husband Could Sing When We First Met” – Simi Reveals

Nigerian singer-songwriter Simisola Kosoko, better known by her stage name as Simi, has opened up about her first meeting with her husband, Adekunle Gold.

In an interview with the Tea with Taye podcast, the talented vocalist revealed that she was unaware of Adekunle Gold’s singing career when she first met him.

Simi mentioned how she had already decided not to marry a singer before she even met him. The vocalist stated that while she knew he loved music, she didn’t know it was a big deal to him.

She also disclosed that when they first met, her husband was employed by multiple organisations and had experience in graphic design.

The singer claimed that because she thought Adekunle was a good-hearted and loving Yoruba man, she decided to pursue a relationship with him.

”Actually when I first met my husband, I didn’t know he was singing because I already said I cannot marry a singer I didn’t know he was singing, he was into graphics and working at different companies, I just met him as a nice Yoruba boy and seem kind and I was like okay, I knew he liked music but I didn’t know it was a serious thing for him” she said in parts.

