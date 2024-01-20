‘I Receive N577,000 Monthly Pension, Not Billions’ – Fashola

Former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the only financial benefit accrued to him from the government is a N577,000 monthly pension as a former Lagos State Governor.

According to him, he is not receiving billions of naira from the Federal Government, as speculated by some Nigerians, having served eight years as Minister.

He disclosed this on Saturday while featuring on Arise Television’s “Perspectives.”

Asked if financial benefits were accrued to him as a former public servant, he said: “The benefit I get, I think, is a N577,000 monthly pension from Lagos State. That’s all I get.

“So, in spite of all the stories that we got several billions of money (after leaving office), I’ve come out to deny that repeatedly. I don’t know how long it lasts, but I only know that I get N577,000 per month consistently.”

Responding to if there were other benefits from the Federal Government, he said “no.”