‘I Resigned In 2019’ — Tunji-Ojo Reacts As His Name Reflects In Company That Got Humanitarian Ministry Contract

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says he resigned years back from New Planet Project Limited, a company that got a consultancy contract from the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

Tunji-Ojo spoke on Monday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Information Nigeria reports that Tunji-Ojo’s name was mentioned in the crisis that has been rocking the humanitarian ministry since the past week.

Betta Edu, the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, had also come under scrutiny after documents were leaked wherein she made an “illegal request” to transfer N585 million to a private bank account and approved flight fares for her ministry staff to Kogi state which has no airport.

READ ALSO: N585m Scandal: Suspended Minister, Betta Edu, Denied Access To Tinubu At Aso Villa, As EFCC Invites Her For Interrogation

Edu said her request followed “due process” but Oluwatoyin Madein, Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), to whom she had made the request to transfer the aforementioned sum, said she did not execute it.

Madein said public funds should not be paid into any private bank account as requested by the minister.

Reacting, Tunji-Ojo said: “Almost five years ago I resigned as director of the company, so I’m not a director. I resigned on 1st of February, 2019, you can go to the back.

The company was registered on March 3, 2009 at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) 10 years before he was first elected as a House of Representatives member.

The Minister represented Akoko north-east/Akoko north-west federal constituency in Ondo state between 2009 and 2023 before he was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.