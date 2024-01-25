“I Stabbed My Kano Girlfriend To Death After She Grabbed My Testes” – Chinese National Tells Court

Frank Geng Quangrong, a Chinese national accused of killing his girlfriend, identified as Ummulkhulsum Sani Buhari, has begged Justice Sunusi Ado Ma’aji of the Kano State High Court to temper justice with mercy, adding that it was not intentional.

However, Quangrong in his testimony on Tuesday, claimed that he stabbed his Ummulkhulsum in self-defence after she allegedly grabbed his testes in September 2022.

He said: “I didn’t kill Ummulkhulsum intentionally but stabbed her in self defence after she grabbed my testes.

“I want this honourable court to temper justice with mercy in the judgement in view of the fact that I stated earlier.”

READ MORE: Chinese Man Who Killed Girlfriend In Kano, Remanded In Prison

Recall that Quangrong allegedly killed his girlfriend, following a misunderstanding in 2022.

When the matter was heard in court on Tuesday, Justice Ado Ma’aji fixed March 29, 2024 as the judgment date for the case of alleged culpable homicide.

According to PUNCH, the court fixed the date for verdict after both the prosecution and defence counsel presented their final written addresses.

The prosecution counsel had called six witnesses to support the allegations of culpable homicide, as per Section 221(b) of the Penal Code, against Quangrong.

The prosecution witnesses, including the deceased’s mother and sister, a neighbour, a doctor, and Investigative Police Officers, testified about the events that transpired between Quangrong and Ummulkhulsum, especially on September 16, 2022.