”I Still Feel Pains” — Super Eagles Goalie Stanley Nwabali Gives Update On Injury Status

Stanley Nwabali, the goalkeeper for the Super Eagles, has discussed his injury situation following Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Cameroon.

The Super Eagles overcame their bitter rivals with to two goals from Ademola Lookman, securing a quarterfinal matchup with Angola.

Sadly, Nwabali was unable to complete the game as he was replaced by Francis Uzoho in the 80th minute due to discomfort from a collision with Georges-Kevin N’Koudou.

Stanley Nwabali, speaking to the media after the game, revealed he his still feeling the pain, but he would have to wait for the doctor’s report.

“I don’t know but maybe the doctor would tell, but I’m still feeling pains. You know when injury is new, you always feel pains.” he said.