“I Studied Law To Please My Father” – Funke Akindele Reveals

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has disclosed her reasons for not practicing law, despite having studied it in University.

In order to appease her late father, the director recently admitted on an interview with BBC Yorùbá that she attended the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study law.

Akindele claimed that her late father always desired for her to become a lawyer, despite her love of performing, singing, and dancing.

She claimed that in the end, she pursued her legal education at her father’s request before going back to acting.

In her words,

“Truly I studied law at the University of Lagos. My father wanted me to be a lawyer. When he was alive he was always saying ‘You will become a lawyer’. I just wanted to act on stage. I wanted to sing and dance,” she said.

“I would say okay, let me study this law and give it to you. When I study this law I will go back to my acting.

“I never regretted studying law because it reflected in my works. Because I love criminal law so much. I like a law where someone errs against the law and is sentenced. All the investigations.

“If you notice, you will see that I usually add up what I have studied in my work. Law and my work can be hand in hand. And I never regretted studying law. But I have not been practicing law.

“Nowadays I have been thinking about it. I can do it.”