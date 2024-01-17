“I Suffered A Panic Attack” – Reactions As Toyin Abraham Parades Pirators Of Her Movie Malaika

Actress Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi of Nollywood made a significant statement against piracy when she exposed five people attempting to sell her Movie, Malaika, which is presently available for streaming in theatres across the country.

At a press conference, the mother of one disclosed that she had been made aware of the widespread act of piracy.

She mentioned that she received a link that included both her movie and another one, which many people believed to be A Tribe Called Judah.

Since the second week of A Tribe Called Judah’s theatrical premiere, there have been rumours of leaks.

Toyin Abraham revealed on the link that was sent to her that she almost lost her mind due to the fact that the movie project cost her more than N500 million.

She mentioned her panic attacks and repeated trips to the hospital.

The actress revealed that five people had been detained in connection with the matter, and that the links had been destroyed in an effort to stop it from spreading.

READ MORE: “My Ears Are Still Ringing From The Effect” – Aisha Lawal Narrates Ordeal At Ibadan Explosion

“This is not a fight for myself or anything. It is for the creative and entertainment industry.

I took it upon myself to fight this fight against piracy. I am a victim. I am not okay. I am coming from the hospital. I had panic attack, shooting a movie for over 500 million naira. I saw my movie and another movie. I wanted to run mad when I saw Malaika,” she said in part.

SEE VIDEO: