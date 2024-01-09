“I Used To Judge People Based On First Impressions, I Was Wrong” – Johny Drille Reveals

Johnny Drille, a well-known singer-songwriter, has spoken his thoughts about the improperness of passing quick judgement on people.

Using the microblogging site X, he admitted to being wrong to draw hasty conclusions about someone based only on their appearance.

He claimed to be pretty certain that he has likewise been the target of unfavourable first impressions.

The singer counselled that everyone should be considerate to one another.

He composed: “I used to judge people based off of first impressions, I was wrong. Pretty sure people have had bad first impressions of me too. Best we all give each other some grace.”

See netizens reactions below:

Mercy-Constance: “Infact, making assumptions based on first impressions can be very wrong because alot of people put a lot of effort into first meetings. Most people will act their way into your good books on the first meet. Keep your guards up and give it time.”

Daddy’s Girl: “My first impression of you was “I love this man! He’s amazing”… It wasn’t wrong JD”

Chinazaekpere Chukwu: “First impressions are rarely ever correct.”

