“I Was Bullied To Point Of Tears, Was Target Of Ridicule Because Of My Voice” – Tems Recounts

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Tems has disclosed that the tone of her voice caused her to be dragged.

Tems stated in an interview with The Cut that she didn’t start talking until the age of three.

Since her voice didn’t sound like other girls’, she said that she experienced self-consciousness as a child.

In her words,

“I was bullied to the point of tears and was a target of ridicule. This led to the belief that I sounded like a boy, or a frog, with the impression that my voice was ugly.”

“I was always in my little world. When I did make friends, I would try to make them sing my songs, and other girls had these sweet, high voices and my voice had a bass.”