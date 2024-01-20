‘I Went Through 38 Court Cases To Become Delta Governor’ – Oborevwori Reacts After S’Court Victory

Following Supreme Court’s affirmation of Sheriff Oborevwori as Delta State Governor on Friday, he disclosed that he survived 38 cases in various courts to become Governor of the State.

While speaking at a thanksgiving service at the Government House Chapel in Asaba, Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party called on his opponents to partner with him to move the State forward.

“This victory is for our people to know that our God is faithful and He alone has delivered us.

This victory is for everyone and like I promised Deltans, I will be the Governor for all Deltans,” he said.

Stressing that God ordained him Governor, he said: “I came to this altar before I went to Abuja for this last judgment and I said God is not a man that he should lie. I have promised God that every time He gives me victory, I must come here to thank Him.

“I have done it several times and I said I would also return the same day of the victory to thank God. For the Lord has redeemed me.

“This victory is not about me but about the people of Delta State. The immediate past governor said that somebody who would not recognise this altar will never be governor; God has honoured that word.

“This case made it 38 cases for me from pre-election matters to this one. Even the governors who have done eight years did not go through such a number of cases.”

The governor, who was earlier welcomed from Abuja by a mammoth crowd at the Asaba International Airport, said he was happy that the litigation was over, assuring that he would now concentrate on delivering on his MORE Agenda for the people.

Immediate past Governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, reacting, wrote via Facebook: “This judgement truly underscores the trust and confidence that the people of our state, the Big Heart of our nation, have placed in the leadership of Governor Oborevwori’s administration and our great party.”

Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Governor of the State, said: “ These cases have been quite trying, but for those that have passed through this route, propaganda was a big issue.

“We thank God for the overall result; it is now time to settle down fully and deliver the dividends of democracy.”