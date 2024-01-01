“I Won’t Accept Excuses For Poor Performance” – Tinubu Warns Appointees

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told his political appointees that he wont allow excuses for non-performance in their assigned duties and responsibilities.

Tinubu, in a New Year message to the nation on Monday, said that he had pledged to serve the country and would give his best for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

He said: “I took an oath to serve this country and give my best at all times. Like I said in the past, no excuse for poor performance from any of my appointees will be good enough.

“It is the reason I put in place a Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring, and Delivery Unit in the Presidency to make sure that governance output improves the living conditions of our people.

“We have set the parameters for evaluation. Within the first quarter of this new year, ministers and heads of agencies with a future in this administration that I lead will continue to show themselves.

READ MORE: “I’ll Fight Every Obstacle That Impedes Business Competitiveness In Nigeria” — Tinubu

“Fellow Nigerians, my major ambition in government as a Senator in the aborted Third Republic, as Governor of Lagos State for eight years, and now as the President, is to build a fair and equitable society and close the widening inequality.

“While I believe the rich should enjoy their legitimately earned wealth, our minimum bargain must be that any Nigerian who works hard and diligently enough will have a chance to get ahead.

“I must add that because God didn’t create us with equal talents and strengths, I cannot guarantee that we will have equal outcomes when we work hard.

“But my government, in this New Year 2024 and beyond, will work to give every Nigerian an equal opportunity to strive and to thrive.’’