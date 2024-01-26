‘I Won’t Be Intimidated With Godfatherism Out Of Edo Guber Race’ — Shaibu

Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu of Edo State, says he will resist any form of intimidation to prevent him from contesting the State’s governorship election.

Shaibu spoke after submitting his governorship nomination form at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, on Thursday.

He alleged that he has been harassed and intimidated because of his ambition.

His words: “I will tell the leadership of PDP that some of us have been harassed. I have received a lot of intimidation, but unfortunately for me, it is like a cross that God has asked me to carry.

“All my life has been a life of harassment and intimidation, but in all the intimidation, I have always come out successful.

“This PDP primary is also going to be the same because now they are buying people. They have bought all the elders, but they have not been able to buy the youth.

“I am not looking ruffled because I knew the result from the beginning. I know when I will win an election. When I am not intimidated, that means that the election will not be successful.

“The intimidation and harassment shows the character of my victory. When you don’t intimidate me, I don’t win an election.

“We have already dealt with the issue of godfatherism, but it is rearing its ugly head again. I am happy that the governor told us that even if he is trying to bring somebody in as a godfather, we should deal with him.”