“I Won’t Rest Until Agents Of Darkness Causing Insecurity Are Eliminated” – Tinubu Vows

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed that his government will not rest until agents of darkness causing insecurity in the country are completely eliminated.

The President led this out on Tuesday at the official unveiling of the book titled “Working with Buhari, Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)”, which was written by Femi Adesina, the former spokesperson to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that any unresolved challenges faced by President Buhari in his eight years, his administration will endeavour to resolve them.

Tinubu said: “President Buhari gave us the second Niger Bridge. He revamped Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. He gave us the Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe Rail lines. He completed Abuja-Kaduna rail line and Lekki Seaport.

“He built brand new airports, among many other landmark economic projects. The Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway, which he started, will be completed by my administration, by the Grace of God.

“Whatever unresolved challenges faced by President Buhari in his eight years, our administration will endeavour to resolve them. As I said during the campaigns, I inherited all his assets and liabilities.

“Our administration will continue to work , from where President Buhari stopped, to make our country better, create a vibrant economy and secure the environment to bring more prosperity to our people.”