“I Won’t Tolerate Non-Performance”- Keyamo Warns New Aviation CEOs

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has warned the newly appointed Chief Executive Officers and directors of all agencies under his ministry to avoid poor performance.

Keyamo made this known on Thursday, at the inauguration and induction of the newly appointed CEOs of the aviation agencies in Abuja.

He added that the new appointees should resign if their goal in office is to make money and not serve the Nigerian people.

Keyamo said: “I will not tolerate non-performance. If you think your aim is to make money in public office, resign before you leave here. There are thousands of Nigerians waiting to serve and you must consider it a privilege that you were picked to serve.

“If you get involved in corruption in your offices, I will be the first person to hand you over to appropriate agencies for embezzling government funds. I will not allow anyone to mess me up.”