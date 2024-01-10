Ibadan: Court Remands Father, Son In Prison For Raping Daughter, Sister

A family court in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, remanded one Michael Ayinde and his son, Abiola, for allegedly raping his daughter and the latter, his sister.

The 51-year-old father and the 19-year-old son committed the offense at their residence in Agboti Olosan area, Alakia, Ibadan.

The magistrate, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi, rejected the pleas of the defendants and ordered their remand at the Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo town.

Ogunkanmi said that the remand of the father and son in custody was to allow the court to wait for the outcome of legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Feb. 21, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Gbemisola Adedeji, had earlier told the court that Abiola Ayinde, brother to the complainant between 2021 and December 2023 allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his younger sister.

Adedeji said that Abiola allegedly impregnated her without her consent, while their father Michael, also between 2021 and December 2023, allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter without her consent.

Ogunkanmi said the offence contravened section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006.