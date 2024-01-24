Ibadan Explosion: Bodija Residents Cry Out Over Missing Neighbours

Barely few days after the horrible explosion that left many dead and destroyed properties at Bodija area of Oyo state, last week, the Estate Resident Association has revealed that about nine persons are reportedly still unaccounted for.

Recall that five people reportedly died, while 77 others sustained varying degrees of injuries, and 58 houses were damaged during the explosion that rocked Dejo Oyelese Street in Ibadan.

However, the President of BERA, Muyiwa Bamgbose, raised this alarm while speaking with newsmen at No 18, Arigidi Street, Bodija.

Bamgbose said, “It’s now more towards eight or nine (persons) that have been missing. We have brought the map of the street, and we are trying to account for house by house, that’s how we can actually get accurate figures.

“If a person was seen yesterday and you can’t find him today, then you know you need to get worried.”