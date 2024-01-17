Ibadan Explosion Rendered My Family Homeless — Ex-Oyo Deputy Gov. Laments

Iyiola Oladokun, former Oyo State Deputy Governor, has decried the situation the explosion that rocked Ibadan last night left his home with.

Recall that the explosion occurred at Dejo Oyelese Close, Bodija Housing Estate in Ibadan.

In a chat with Daily Post on Wednesday, Oladokun noted that he and his family members cannot sleep in his house anymore due to the damage from the explosion.

A friend, he said, had to provide accommodation for him and his wife after the explosion.

Property worth millions of naira, according to him, was destroyed in his house as a result of the incident.

His words: “I am one of the residents of Dejo Oyelese Close. My house was affected.

“We were just watching the football match when the explosion occurred. All the doors that were closed were forced open.

“It was very devastating. All the doors, burglaries, windows and even the roof have gone.

“We give glory to God that me and my wife were not hurt.

“I am just coming back now because we can’t sleep here again. We couldn’t sleep here yesterday. We have to use our phone to move out yesterday. We had to find somewhere to sleep yesterday.”

READ ALSO: “My Ears Are Still Ringing From The Effect” – Aisha Lawal Narrates Ordeal At Ibadan Explosion

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in an announcement on Wednesday, reported that more than twenty houses in the vicinity were impacted by this incident.

According to the agency, the blast is suspected to be from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“Upon reaching the location, it was noted that more than twenty residences had been impacted by what appeared to be an IED blast. At this time, the number of casualties is unknown. The search and rescue mission is still active.

“Stakeholders present include NPF, NSCDC, DSS, SEMA, Nigeria Army, Federal and State fire service, Nigerian Red Cross, State ministery of Environment, Amotekun Corps.

“More resources are being mobilize to support the on going SAR Operations. Search and Rescue (SAR) operation at the scene of the incident was temporarily suspended to allow responders to refresh. SAR Operations resume 7.00am in the morning.

“Security has been beefed up in the area while arrangements for more support to facilitate the operations are in progress.

“The situation has been brought under control while arrangements are going on to ensure smooth operation,” the update read.