IED Mistaken For Scrap Metal Explodes, Kills Six Borno Pupils

No less than six children lost their lives on Saturday after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded near a Qur’anic school in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, said the incident occurred at about 2 p.m.

The undetonated IED was collected among scraps stored in a building by a metal scavenger, the publication disclosed

“An improvised explosive device (IED) has detonated in Gubio town, Borno, resulting in the tragic deaths of six Quranic school pupils popularly known as Almajirai.

“The incident took place on Saturday, January 27, when a metal scavenger unknowingly collected and stored various metallic items in a building in close proximity to a Tsangaya school.

“Little did the scavenger know that among the collected metal was an abandoned undetonated IED, which exploded at approximately 2 pm, claiming the lives of the children and causing severe bodily harm,” the publication disclosed.