If Marriage Ends, Change Of Name Should Be Optional – Mary Njoku On Yul Edochie’s Marriage Saga

Mary Njoku, a Nollywood actress, has expressed her view on the marital crisis involving her colleague, Yul Edochie, and his ex-wife, May.

Days ago, Yul Edochie had publicly humiliated his ex-wife and demanded that she return his bride price and give up his surname.

In response, Mary stated that, while a mother is free to change her own name, she should not be forced to give her children a different name.

Yul asked for it to be modified because he is against divorce, and she pointed out that it takes years to build a reputation.

Mary emphasised that altering one’s name after marriage should be optional, and that some women have been held responsible for adding their surnames to maps.

The actress composed: “If marriage ends, change of name should be optional Biko. Someone cannot build a Name for many years and he asked to change it just because Oga no wan do again.

“A mother shouldn’t be compelled to have a different name from her underaged kids. Except she is allowed to change their names too.

“Besides, some wives have been responsible for putting their surnames on the map. Asking them to drop it is like stealing her copyright. Except she wants to.”

SEE POST: