If Nnamdi Kanu Dies In Detention, There’ll Be War — IPOB Warns Buhari, Femi Adesina

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, issued a stern warning that war would breakout in the country if its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, dies in custody or is killed by the government.

The caution was conveyed through a statement by IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

This is as Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, revealed that Buhari opted for Kanu’s trial instead of assassination during a meeting with a delegation of Igbo elders seeking Kanu’s release.

Powerful in the statement said, “We assure the Nigerian government that they can not murder Nnamdi Kanu without consequences that will shake the foundation of their one Nigeria.

“Femi Adesina claimed in his book that Nnamdi Kanu was arrested and extradited to Nigeria to face trial in their court.

“To put the record straight, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested but was kidnapped in Kenya, tortured for eight days, and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria by the government of Muhammadu Buhari.

“Even when the Court of Appeal in Abuja discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu, the government of Buhari refused to obey the judgment of the court.

“Moreover, the current APC government of Bola Ahmad Tinubu has continued with the persecution and illegal detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB wants Nigeria’s past and present governments to understand that Nnamdi Kanu has no charges against him. Kanu is being persecuted and detained extrajudicially for championing a lawful Biafra Self-Determination movement’s referendum.”

The IPOB spokesperson further stated that “Those who will contemplate eliminating him directly or indirectly should be ready for a brutal war.

“Should they dare, we promise all collaborators and their families that they will equally be eliminated irrespective of their country of residence.

“The earlier the Nigerian government releases Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and negotiates a peaceful desolution of Nigeria, the better.

“But in the event that the Nigerian government eliminates our leader, Nigeria will not only violently disintegrate, but the perpetrators and their families will also be eliminated in revenge.

“We are IPOB, and we are global. IPOB worldwide is under oath to avenge the death of our leader. We shall not forget, and we shall not forgive.”