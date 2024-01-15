“If Tinubu Offers Me A Position, I’ll Appreciate It” – Ex-Atiku Aide Tells Critics

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala has said that he won’t turn down any opportunity to serve under the President Bola Tinubu’s led government.

Recall that the former spokesman of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, recently visited President Tinubu in Aso Rock, declaring his readiness to support Tinubus’s agenda for Nigeria.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Bwala made this known in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday.

He said: “If the president makes an offer of a position that I see that it will contribute to the development of his agenda, I will accept it.

“I will more than anything else appreciate it. It is not the appointment that I’m looking for to support him. I’m telling you eight years I supported Buhari, I was not a public official.

“You have to separate between those who do not have value and are cringing and crying for appointment and those who believe the value and what they contribute has nothing to do with whether you are appointed or not.

“President Tinubu has not promised me anything.”