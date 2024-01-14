“If You Don’t Fail, You Can’t Be Successful” – Funke Akindele Reflect On Divorce From JJC Skillz

Funke Akindele, a Nigerian filmmaker and actress, has spoken up about her divorce from ex husband JJC Skillz.

Following the release of her film “A Tribe Called Judah,” Funke has been in the headlines for several weeks.

She has accomplished a great deal in her life, but she has also had her fair share of setbacks, including two unsuccessful marriages.

Funke Akindele recently discussed these “failures” and why she doesn’t think of them as such in an interview with Joyce on Wazobia.

According to Funke Akindele:

“If you don’t fail, you can’t be successful. You have to keep trying. Like when a child is trying to walk, the child will walk small and just fall off. So it’s normal for you to fall but you just have to pick yourself and rise again.

For me, I see failure, I see challenges, I see obstacles, as part of life. My mum raised me like that. My mum will say if you do not fail, if you do not fall, you cannot succeed. So you have to keep going. And note, I do not even see the failures.

If you ask me now can you tell me one failure, I don’t see it as a failure. My personal life – marriage, I just take it as it comes. My mental health is very important. My career is very important, darling. I have to make an impact. I have to empower a lot of people. I have to inspire young people out there. I have to stay strong for my children and my siblings. Why am I living? I have a purpose, so my head is up. Yes I cry, yes I break down, but after I cry, I just look in the mirror and say “Keep moving”.