“I’ll Pay Whatever Price Other Singers Paid To Be Successful” – BNXN Vows

Popular Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, also known as BNXN, has vowed to do whatever it takes to be successful in the music industry.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that BNXN made this known in a post via his X handle on Monday, while sharing a snippet of an unreleased song.

The ‘GWAGWALADA’ crooner disclosed that the latest song will be the biggest in his entire career in the music industry.

He also claimed that it is not about the music that made other singers successful, and he is willing to pay the ‘prices’ they paid to attain such a level.

READ MORE: How Lady Attempted To Blackmail Me After One-Night Stand – BNXN Reveals

He wrote: “This is going to be the biggest song in my entire career. I will do whatever it takes.

“I will pay whatever price you people pay cause I know it’s not just the music.

“Please help me God.”