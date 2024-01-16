“I’m Having My Empire Soon” – Ilebaye Spills

Big Brother Naija “All Stars” winner Ilebaye Odiniya has advised her fans to brace themselves for the imminent disclosure of her vast empire.

While visiting Ghana, Ilebaye granted permission to speak with New Day TV on a range of topics.

In response to the interviewer’s query about what her followers should expect, she declared that they should expect the Great IIebaye.

She also discussed how fast her empire was growing.

Upon being pressed for more information regarding her approach, the reality star declined.

According to Ilebaye, deeds speak louder than words.

“In 2024, expect The Great Ilebaye, I’m having my empire soon, actions speaks louder than words” she said

SEE VIDEO: