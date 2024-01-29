“I’m Nigeria’s Most Hated Girl” – Tacha Declares Boldly

Reality TV star and contentious personality Tacha has publicly declared on social media that she is the most hated woman in Nigeria.

She capitalised on a widespread inclination among Nigerians by asserting and justifying her status as the most despised figure in the nation.

Tacha also revealed that she has a lot of enemies, emphasising that she was amazed that people were spending time researching about her rather than vital things like how to cure cancer.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, She said,

“Of course, I’m Nigeria’s most hated woman. Nigeria’s hate me for speaking my mind. Of course, I’m Nigeria’s most hated woman. Everywhere I go, I’m a Nigeria most hated even in disguise I’m known in the bank and in the street, and in your brains, I’m the Nigerian most hated even people still post my old videos like it’s a discovery when your mates are discovering cure for cancer.”

SEE POST: