“I’m Willing To Work On My Relationship With Kwankwaso” – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that he is willing to work with the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

It was gathered that Ganduje, during an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday, revealed that invitations have been sent to both Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the NNPP’s national leader, Kwankwaso.

He said: “Certainly, we share roots and lineage. A division occurred, and now (there is) a potential for reunification through divine intervention. what could be better?

“We are calling them genuinely from our heart.”

“This is necessary because as the national chairman of the APC, in my visits across states, I’ve witnessed an influx of new members, including senators, (members of) representatives, and even governors.”

“Far beyond my own backyard, I made calls to individuals throughout the country.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Ganduje had urged Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state to leave the NNPP and join the opposition APC.

Speaking on Thursday at an APC stakeholders meeting in the state, the former governor promised to receive Yusuf wholeheartedly if the he decides to dump the NNPP.