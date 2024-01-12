Influencer Receives N600K Birthday Present From Mummy Zee

Mummy Zee, a viral sensation, has gifted N600K to an influencer as a birthday gift days after receiving millions of naira in donations.

It should be noted that she made news a few days ago after a tweet she made went viral, opening the door for various prizes.

She gave a token of thanks to a social media influencer known as Sir Dickson who was instrumental in making the married woman’s narrative successful.

Mummy Zee gave Sir Dickson a massive sum of N600K as he is celebrating his 31st birthday today, Friday, January 12, evoking warm feelings among social media users.

See some reactions…

Joseph_icon1 reacted: “If you like send pass your power because of wetin twitter people talk. If e red again dem no go send you oo.”

Emekaigwe96 opined: “Wow,this is awesome beside being a good woman, you also have a giving mind… Happy birthday to him.”

iconicsteve01 stated: “Awww That’s a great gesture from mummy zee to my birthday mate.”

0noriode said: “Ah Just last week here you hadn’t seen 500k, now you’re sending someone 600k. 2 seconds everywhere wetin?”

EduEle5 noted: “You did well Debbie🥰🥰🥰. Na this your heart go continue to attract all the good things of life for you. Well-done.”

SEE POST: