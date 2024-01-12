Insecurity: ‘Call A Meeting With Police Now’ — Falana To Tinubu

Popular human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call a meeting with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) so as to devise ways of solving insecurity in the country.

Falana made this call in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

“Tinubu should call a meeting of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF),” Falana stated.

The lawyer also described calls for state police as diversionary, saying “there are fears that such (creation of state police) will be misused as a tool for political fights if created.”