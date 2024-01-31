Insecurity: Killers Of Traditional Rulers In Ekiti Won’t Escape Justice — Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, vowed that culprits won’t escape justice.

It was gathered that the monarchs were said to be returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti, in a vehicle, driven by one of their counterparts, the Alara of Ikole Ekiti, Adebayo Fatoba, when gunmen struck at a community in Ikole Local Government Area of the State, on Monday.

However, Tinubu, in a statement released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, condoled with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on the horrible development.

The President also condemned the “mindless and brutal bloodletting” of the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola; and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsola.

The statement reads: “President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting, and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

“In the same vein, the President directs the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

“As security of life and property is the primary responsibility of government, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.”