Insecurity: “Stop Foreign Trips, Fulfil Campaign Promises” – Peter Obi Tells VP Shettima

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has called on the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to address the current insecurity challenge, facing the country.

In a statement via his X handle, on Tuesday, Obi expressed displeasure over what he described as a surge of violence spreading through the Federal Capital Territory .

He said that insecurity worsened under the past administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari, who campaigned and won the elections with the promise of tackling security, the economy and corruption.

He reminded Shettima of his promise to handle security if the ruling All Progressives Congress is elected, adding that it is time to fulfil the campaign promises.

The statement reads: “As terror attacks, banditry, kidnappings and violence continue to rage through the country, it is more concerning now with the surge of violence spreading through the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The recent killings of two abducted young girls in Abuja make it more depressing and urgent. It is now time for we, the leaders, to take all forms of serious measures to tackle the situation.

“It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015, campaigned and won the elections on three items; Security, Economy and Corruption (SEC).

“After his eight years in office, the situation has worsened in all three areas. The present administration, on assuming office, promised to deal decisively with the same situation – Security, Economy and Corruption. Today, however, the situation is getting even worse than ever.

“At the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Lagos in August 2022, the then Vice Presidential candidate, Sen Kashim Shettima, categorically stated that if APC is elected, he as Vice President would be in charge of security, while the President as an expert in economy would handle the economy.

“It is now time to stop all forms of foreign trips from people in government until we deal with the ugly situation facing us at home.