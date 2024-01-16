Insecurity: ‘We’re Not Sleeping’ — Wike Assures As He Knocks Abuja Council Chairmen For Traveling Out ‘Anytime’

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has told residents of Abuja that there is no need to panic over reports of insecurity in the nation’s capital.

Wike gave the assurance on Tuesday during an emergency meeting with heads of security agencies in Abuja, top officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), council chairmen as well as traditional rulers.

Having acknowledged the challenges, Wike said that the government had taken measures to address the ugly situation.

“All of us are aware of the security situation in FCT, particularly in Bwari and some other areas that we have witnessed security challenges. We will do all we can, and we assure Nigerians who reside here that there is no need for panic. We are taking every step to make sure that the challenges are resolved,” the Minister said, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

Wike explained that the meeting was to assess the security challenges in the FCT and adopt practical solutions.

According to him, the meeting with the heads of security agencies was expanded to include the Chairmen of the six area councils, because they also have a responsibility in ensuring peace and security in their areas.

The Minister continued, saying, “So, we will put our heads together to come up with solutions; we are not sleeping, the security agencies are not sleeping, we will provide every support that they require to allay the fears of the residents.”

He further lampooned the Area Council chairmen saying they “abdicate their responsibilities and travel out.”

“We have gotten reports that the council chairmen travel any time, and if anything happens, they will not call anybody’s name but the FCT minister’s.

“So, council chairmen should know that they must wake up to their responsibilities. It is not everything that happens people will say that the ministers are not taking steps,” he added.

In the past few weeks, bandits have ravaged some parts of the FCT, abducting residents from their homes.

The incidents which have created tension became heightened when some residents, including a 13-year-old Secondary School student, were killed over failure to meet the deadline for a ransom payment.