Intensify Efforts To Rescue Al-Kadriyar’s Five Daughters, Solve Insecurity — Remi Tinubu Urges Security Agencies

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has on Monday, asked security agencies to intensify efforts in rescuing the remaining five daughters of Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, abducted in Abuja.

Oluremi further condemned the killing of Nabeeha, one of the six sisters abducted by the gunmen.

The six girls were abducted alongside their father when gunmen attacked their residence in Zuma 1 in Bwari area council of Abuja on January 5.

The gunmen later released the father of the girls to sort out ransom payment.

While calling on Nigerians via a statement, to pray for the family and the release of the girls, she added that their return should be a primary concern for all.

“It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the devastating loss of Nabeeha and extend my deepest condolences to her grieving family.

“In difficult moments like this, I urge the nation to join in fervent prayers for the safe return of these girls.

“Let us hold the families close to our hearts in prayers. I implore our security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing the pressing matter of kidnappings and insecurity in our nation.

“The safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters and others in captivity should be our paramount concern.

“To the parents, especially mothers, I appeal for intensified prayers for our children and for peace to prevail in our beloved country.

“May the Almighty God comfort the Al-Kadriyar family for their loss and may God bring the other children back home safely,” the statement read.