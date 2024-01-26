Invite Us Through Right Channel — Gov. Yusuf Replies Ganduje

Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Governor of Kano State has reacted to the invitation of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), calling on him and others to join the party.

Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who spoke through Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, his spokesman, said Ganduje did not follow the right channel.

Recall that after a stakeholders’ meeting of the APC in Kano on Thursday, Ganduje asked Yusuf to abandon the NNPP for the Party.

“We are appealing to those who want join APC to come. In particular, we are inviting the Governor of Kano and his NNPP to join APC,” he had said.

READ ALSO: “Dump NNPP And Join APC” – Ganduje Woos Kano Gov

However, in reaction on Friday, Tofa said, “We heard that he is begging for the Governor to join the APC, what is surprising is Ganduje as a former governor and former Deputy Governor knows better than anyone the right channel to send a message to a sitting Governor.

“His Excellency the Governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) does not have plans to leave his party and will not leave the party.

“Changing a political party is like changing a house, you just cannot wake up, pack your bags and say I have left my party. There are things to be done before you decide to change your house.”