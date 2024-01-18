“It’s A Challenging Time For My Family” – Harrysong Admits To Marital Crisis, Pleads With Public

Harrysong, a Nigerian artist, has finally opened up about his marital issues with wife Alexer.

According to reports the couple’s marriage appeared to be in jeopardy due to a leaked online chat that showed the couple disparaging each other.

In the conversation, Harrysong warned his wife that if she didn’t terminate her pregnancy, he wouldn’t be responsible for the child because she had abandoned his grandma.

Things became heated between him and his wife when Alexer questioned whether the girls they are pimping to him are better than her, and the singer, surprisingly responded that they are far superior to her.

Praising his side chicks, he stated they are fresher, elegant, educated, richer, respectful, and reserved. To add to it, they have tighter private part, standing boobs, and better character and values.

Speaking out on the issue on his Instagram story, he stated that it’s a difficult moment for the pair, particularly because of the rumours circulating.

He appealed to the public to respect their privacy and to be understandable.

READ MORE: Skitmaker Churchill Reportedly Dies While Shooting A Content

He wrote,

“After much reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided to put out this to my fans and well wishes, that while this is undoubtedly a challenging time for my family on the stories making rounds on social media of the marital problems my wife and I are having. I am appealing to members of the public to respect my family’s privacy during this period and also to kindly request for your utmost understanding pls. Thanks for the love and support”.

SEE POST: