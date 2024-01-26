“It’s A New Dawn, The Beginning Of Another Phase Of My Life” – Muyiwa Ademola Writes In Celebration Of Birthday

Muyiwa Ademola, a Nollywood actor, is celebrating his birthday this year by giving thanks to his Maker.

He posted a picture of himself on Instagram expressing gratitude to God for exceeding both his hopes and his wildest dreams.

Cheering on his new age, he declared that it was a fresh dawn and the start of another chapter in his life.

He expressed his wish to have more creativity, inspiration, and insight to offer the film industry, and above all, more money in his account to see the world and live life to the fullest.

“It’s my BIRTHDAY.

It’s a new dawn. The beginning of another phase of my life. I am grateful to God. He Has taken me beyond my, expectations and imagination. I pray for more inspiration, more wisdom, and more creativity, to give you more films and more money in my account to travel the world and enjoy my life. It’s my new resolution, my new target, and my new dream”.

Many of his colleagues, including gospel artist Tope Alabi, Gabriel Afolayan, Yomi Gold, and Yemi Solade, showered his comment area with birthday greetings.

Yemi Solade wrote, “Happy birthday Pappy! More life sir!!

Yemi Solade wrote, “My handsome brother is a year freshly plus. Hooray!! May God give you a New Song to sing and a larger heart to do more artistic exploits in sound health. Amen. Happy birthday the authentic Egba son”.

Tope Alabi wrote, “Happy birthday to you in Jesus’ name. Amen

Yomi Gold wrote, “Happiest birthday brother. Blessings of the Lord in abundance Amen

Gabriel Afolayan wrote, “Time to blossom more

