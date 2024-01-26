Japa: Fire Service Stops Man From Killing Self Over Failed Visa Deal In Kano

A 37-year-old man, Saifillahi Rabiu, on Thursday, resorted to hanging himself over inability to procure the right visa for some persons.

However, the suicide plan was thwarted by the Kano State Fire Service.

Details of the incident contained in a statement issued by the Fire Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed that the incident happened at State Road, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano.

“We received a distress call at about 10:07 a.m. from the Ministry of Works and Housing, Kano state, about a suicide attempt by hanging on a tree.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our fire fighting vehicle to the scene at 10:10 a.m.,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Rabiu, a resident of Semegu Quarters, attempted to hang himself over his inability to refund N2 million to those he tried to assist in obtaining a travel Visa.

Those he helped secure visa rejected the type of visa he got them as that wasn’t what they agreed on.

“During interrogation, we gathered that Rabiu connected some people to those that process travel visas to foreign countries, which was successful.

“Those he tried to help, however, rejected the visa, saying it was not the type they paid for and demanded for a refund of their money already paid to the processors.

“We reliably gathered that he was able to raise half-a-million naira only.

“But pressure and threats from the people he wanted to assist made him to try to take his own life,” the PRO added.

Rabiu, according to the PRO, was rescued alive and handed over to Zaharaddini of Farm Centre Police Division.