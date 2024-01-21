Japa: Youths Have Better Chances Of Leading In Nigeria Than In Other Countries – Amaechi

Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation says the opportunities that abound for youths in Nigeria are not available for them overseas.

This is as he admonished Nigerian youths craving relocation from the country to think twice about their migration plan and seek opportunities in Nigeria.

While speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Sunday, he that he was not an advocate of leaving Nigeria for new lease of life abroad.

READ ALSO: Don’t Worry About ‘Japa,’ We’ll Train, Supply More People — Tinubu Tells Nigerians

The former Rivers State Governor who claimed that there are abundant opportunities in Nigeria, said there are possibilities of someone to suddenly emerge as a leader in the country.

His words, “I’ve always discouraged the people who want to leave the country. I say, if you want a 9 to 5, yes you can always get that when you leave the country, but you can never get the opportunity we have in Nigeria.

“You can just wake up one day, you become a minister and you can just wake up one day and you become a governor. It just happens. So, if you are looking for opportunities, please stay back in Nigeria but if you are looking for a 9 to 5, then you can go.”