Jurgen Klopp Set To Quit Liverpool At End Of 2023-24 Season

Liverpool has confirmed that manager Jurgen Klopp would step down at the end of the season.

The club disclosed in a brief statement on X that the German informed the ownership of his desire to leave.

“Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as #LFC manager at the end of the season, having informed the club’s ownership of his wish to leave his position in the summer,” the statement read.

After taking over as Reds manager in October 2015, Klopp’s contract was set to expire in 2026. However, just two days after Liverpool advanced to the Wembley final, he gave notice of his intention to leave the team.

“I told the club already in November,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people at this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew already for longer that I would have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth,” he added.

After winning the Champions League the year before, Klopp guided Liverpool to their first league title in thirty years in 2019–20.

During his nine years at Anfield, he also won the FA Community Shield, the UEFA Super Cup, the League Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the FA Cup.