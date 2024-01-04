Kano: 24-Year-Old Fake Doctor Injects Pregnant Teenager To Death

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Kano State have arrested one Chidera Ugwu, 24, an alleged fake medical doctor who specializes in aborting unwanted pregnancy.

Spokesman of the State Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa disclosed this in a statement to newsmen.

According to him, “on 20/12/2023 at about 1030hrs, the police received complaint from one Nura Balarabe of Tofa LGA Kano that one Ukasha Muhammed of Langel Village Tofa LGA Kano impregnated his 19-year-old sister and conspired with Chidera Ugwu and injected her to death.”

He said the suspects administered injections and drugs to the girl with intent to cause miscarriage which resulted in her death.

“The suspects were arrested and confessed to the crime.

“Investigations revealed that the said Chidera Ugwu is a fake doctor and has allegedly been administering fatal injections to pregnant women, leading to tragic consequences,” he added.

Kiyawa said the arrest was part of the command’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the lives and well-being of all the residents of the State.