Kano Residents Storm Streets As S’Court Affirms Gov Yusuf’s Election Victory

Jubilation has erupted the streets of Kano state after the Supreme Court set aside the lower courts’ decisions sacking the State’s Governor, Yusuff Abba.

Some residents were seen marching around the state capital, jumping in joy and singing praises of the governor.

Recall that the tribunal had set aside Yusuf Abba of the New Nigeria Peoples Party victory after declaring 165,663 of his votes invalid.

It was gathered that the court held that the deducted votes were from ballot papers that were neither stamped nor signed.

Delivering judgement on Friday, the Justice John Okoro, who led the panel, said the Court of Appeal was wrong in affirming the decision of the tribunal, which held that Yusuf did not win the majority of lawful votes cast in the governorship election of March 18, 2023.

The apex court raised two issues: said, whether the lower court was right in deducting 165,616 from the votes the Independent National Electoral Commission announced for the governor and whether the lower court could determine the issue of party membership.

According to him, Section 71 of the Eectoral Act relied upon by the tribunal to deduct the disputed votes does not apply in the instant case.