Kano: Security Guard, 17-Year-Old Almajiri Student Commit Suicide

A 37-year-old security guard at a private school on Danmusa Street, Gadon Kaya in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State, Nuradeen Shehu, has taken his own life.

Hussaini Gumel, Commissioner of Police (CP) in the State, confirmed that the incident occurred in one of the classrooms of Prestige International College.

According to him, on Sunday morning, January 28, one Abdullahi Abdulsalam of Rijiyar Zaki reported to the police that the security guard hanged himself with a rope in the classroom.

The CP explained that a team of police from Gwale division led by the Divisional Police Officer went to the scene and forced the classroom door open.

The operatives were said to have taken the guard to Murtala Mohammed General Hospital where a medical doctor confirmed him dead, as disclosed by News Agency of Nigeria.

After his body was released to his family for burial, it was learnt that Shehu hanged himself because his ex-wife remarried.

The police commissioner said the command had commenced investigation into the incident

Similarly, Idris Nasiru, a 17-year-old Almajiri, committed suicide in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of the State.

Nasiru, who was a pupil of Malam Shuaibu Tsangaya in Tudun Wada, was found hanging in an uncompleted building in the area on January 22, 2024.

Alhaji Bako Alu, District Head of Tudun Wada, confirmed the incident and disclosed that an investigation had commenced into the incident.

Nasiru Habu Faragai, Zonal Information Officer of Rano town said, “The news was announced in a report delivered before Emir of Rano, Ambassador Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, at his palace. Alhaji Bako Alu, representing the office of Wakilin Sarkin Rano at Tudun Wada Local Government Area, revealed that Nasiru’s death, with no apparent motive, has left the community in dilemma.

“Nasiru’s teacher, Malam Ayuba Sha’aibu, made the grim discovery after searching for the missing boy and tracing him to the uncompleted building. Sha’aibu immediately notified the village head of Tudun Wada and the police.

“Adding to the mystery, authorities apprehended another Almajiri boy named Nura, a friend of Nasiru who was also 17 yeard old. Nura had recently reconciled with Nasiru, prompting suspicion over his potential involvement. The police are currently interrogating him in connection with the tragedy.”

In recent times, couple of suicides have been recorded in Kano.

A middle-aged man had hanged himself along Yahaya Gusau Road recently while another case was recorded separately in Sauna Kawaji and Tsamiya in Gezawa Local Government Area of the State.