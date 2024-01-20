Kidnappers Abduct Man Driving Home With Wife On Abuja Highway

Gunmen, on Friday, abducted one Abdullahi Sabo, a resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as he was driving home with his wife.

It was gathered that the gunmen intercepted his vehicle, an ash color Lexus Jeep with registration number ABC 769 TP at Sabon- Lugbe, Airport road in the nation’s capital.

Sabo had reportedly left the city center and was heading home when the attackers inside an unmarked Golf car opened fire and deflated tyres of the jeep.

One of the victim’s neighbors, Daramola Joseph, who confirmed Sabo’s abduction said: “They shot the tyres, forcing the vehicle to stop, but before they could get close to the jeep, the man’s wife had escaped. However, they went away with the husband.”

“The man with his wife were returning from the city center and heading towards the access road to Jedo Estate when the gunmen struck.”

This incident is coming less than 48 hours after gunmen invaded Army Estate in Kurudu, still in Abuja, and abducted some residents.

Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, had assured residents of their safety, saying adequate security measures had been put in place.

He also announced the arrest of some bandits and their informants.