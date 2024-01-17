Kidnappers Of Benue LG Chair, Three Others, Demand N50m

The abductors of Gideon Haanongon, the caretaker Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, have demanded the sum of N50 million as ransom.

The chairman was in the early hours of Saturday abducted alongside his personal assistant, police orderly and driver around Anyagba, Tongov Katsina-Ala LGA on his way to attend the funeral of Ter Katsina-Ala, Benjamin Fezaanga Wombo.

An anonymous source told Punch on Tuesday that the abductors demanded N50m.

“The kidnappers called on Monday and asked one of the relatives of the chairman that they should be ready to pay N50m if they still want to see their breadwinner,” the family source said.

It could not be established if the N50m was the ransom for the four people or the chairman alone.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kidnap Man Who Volunteered To Deliver Ransom In Kaduna

The state Commissioner for Information, Matthew Abo, also confirmed on Tuesday that the kidnappers had opened contact but declined to say the amount being demanded was for the ransom.

Abo said, “I heard that the kidnappers are demanding certain amount of money though I cannot authenticate the veracity of the rumour.

“I cannot state categorically but the state government has mobilised security operatives who are working hard to rescue the chairman.”

State Governor Hyacinth Alia while speaking at the funeral of Ter Katsina-Ala had pleaded with the kidnappers to release the LG chairman and three other victims, promising that his government was ready to assist them to be useful to society.