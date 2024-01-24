“Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ Track Is Almost Becoming Our Second National Anthem” – Vice President Shettima

Kashim Shettima, Nigeria’s Vice President, stated that Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s 2023 hit song, ‘Buga,’ is on pace to become the country’s second national anthem.

Shettima, whose dance video for “Buga” went viral last year, said in an interview with Arise TV that he accepted the task of showcasing Nigerian arts and culture to the rest of the world.

In order to realise its vision of “Nigeria Destination 2030,” he declared that the government is dedicated to promoting the arts and culture.

In his words,

”We have a grand vision called ‘Nigeria Destination 2030.’ We can not run away from the fact that Nigerian arts and culture are creating waves in the global scene.

“And Nigeria has been out of the global scene for quite some time. This is an avenue for us to reintroduce Nigeria. And the ‘Buga’ dance is almost becoming our second national anthem. So we have to showcase Nigeria.”