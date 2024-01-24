Kogi Govt Witholds Salaries Of 231 Civil Servants

For failure to comply with Kogi State government’s directive to update records, the State has halted the salaries of 231 individuals working in the Civil Service.

Hannah Odiyo, State Head of Service, disclosed this in Lokoja while flagging off issuance of State Identity Cards for workers on Tuesday.

Salaries of the affected civil servants, according to the Head of Service, have been suspended since November 2023 till date.

Odiyo explained that the exercise was carried out in a bid to further authenticate the updated staff records.

She explained further that, in May 2022, her office sent out an enclosed form (Bio Data Form) to all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to be filled by the civil servants and returned.

Authentic data, Odiyo said, was required for adequate planning by the government, especially in a transition period.

“Although the Bio Data exercise revealed a lot of inadequacies on the part of the MDAs, a total number of 231 staff have failed to show up for the updated records exercise, which has led to the suspension of their salaries since November 2023 till date.

“The question now is, where are they? Who are they? Are they ghosts?” she queried.