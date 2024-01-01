“Labour Party Will Be Nigeria’s Main Opposition Party In 2024” — Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday, said that his party will continue to adjust to a new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

The former Anambra state’s governor, in his New Year Message, disclosed that LP will remain firmly in opposition and keep the ruling All Progressives Congress on its toes to protect the interest of Nigerians.

Obi said: “As Nigeria is the only country we have, deeply endowed but lacking good leadership over the years, we will continue to seek a new Nigeria that we know is possible.”

“Peace and security continue to elude us with the rising level of bloodletting deeply troubling and sometimes beyond a war situation.

“A situation where hundreds of Nigerians are violently killed in December alone is deeply sad and unacceptable.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls departed, we demand that the Federal Government must do whatever is required to bring the perpetrators to justice and permanently stop a reoccurrence in any part of Nigeria.”

“If there is one fundamental threat to our democracy, it is the undermining and weakening of our national institutions and the capture of state affairs and resources by few individuals and private interests.

“This must stop for Nigeria to move forward and function as an inclusive and sustainable society and nation.”

