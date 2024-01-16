Lady Accuses Davido Of Hiding Under His Wealth To Showcase Bad Behaviour

Renowned artist Davido, has come under fire from a Nigerian woman who claimed he uses his wealth as a cover for his inappropriate actions.

Her claim is that because of the singer’s wealth and the amount of money he gives away to followers online, many Nigerians are too afraid to confront him about his bad behaviours.

In her remarks, she also discussed his problem with Tiwa Savage and how, despite their long-standing friendship, she never thought it would go as bad as it did.

“Davido is my guy but I have to say this that he is badly behaved. And I think it’s because we’re not on the same bracket. He’s a wealthy guy. He has always been wealthy all his life.

“I think sometimes he hides under wealth to perpetuate some very bad behaviours and people don’t call it out as much because you know he has vibes and then giveaways here and there” she said in part.

