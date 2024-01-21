Lagos Govt Bans Use Of Plastic Takeaway

The Lagos State has issued a ban on the utilization and distribution of styrofoam (takeaway) and other types of single-use plastics throughout the state.

However, in a statement via his X handle on Sunday, the State’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, noted that the ban is with immediate effect.

Wahab wrote: “Following the menace which single-use plastics, especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam, are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the State with immediate effect.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that single-use plastic items are typically employed only once or for a brief duration before being discarded.

