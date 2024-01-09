Lagos Govt Shuts Vertigo Bar Over Noise Pollution

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, has shut down the popular Vertigo Bar, on Victoria Island, over noise pollution.

LASEPA disclosed that the action was part of its commitment to combat environmental infractions and upholding the well-being of the state’s residents.

However, in a statement made available via it X handle, on Monday, the agency said: “This enforcement action followed a thorough assessment by LASEPA, revealing that Vertigo Bar’s activities contributed significantly to noise pollution in the area.

“Complaints from residents prompted this swift intervention to bring back normalcy and ensure adherence to established environmental standards.

“This move is to serve as a warning to other establishments across the state that contribute to noise pollution through their operations.”