Lagos Guber: “Supreme Court Has Set Shocking Precedent” – LP’s Rhodes-Vivour Slams Verdict

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the State’s Governor.

Recall that Rhodes-Vivour had on October 7, 2023, filed 21 grounds of appeal challenging the decision of the State Governorship Tribunal which upheld Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

The LP’s candidate in grounds 4 & 5 contended that the Tribunal erred in law when it held that the burden of proof of the specific Oath of Allegiance subscribed to by the Deputy Governor as well as the evidence of his renounced citizenship rests on the Appellant and that exhibits placed before the tribunal on this issue were deemed abandoned.

However, Justice Garba Lawal, who read the lead judgment of the apex court, yesterday, dismissed the appeal filed by Rhodes-Vivour and his party for lacking in merit.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment in a post via his official X handle on Friday, Gbadebo described the ruling of the apex court as sad and shocking.

He said the apex court had set a shocking precedent where a governor or president could have multiple allegiances to countries other than Nigeria and still be the commander-in-chief of Lagos State.

READ MORE: Lagos Guber: S’Court Affirms Sanwo-Olu’s Victory, Dismisses LP, PDP’s Appeals

He wrote: “Today, the Supreme Court set a precedent, a governor or president can have multiple allegiances to states other than Nigeria and still be the chief security officer of Lagos or Nigeria.

“While I submit to this shocking decision of the Supreme Court, I worry about what this precedent holds for future generations being led by leaders with conflict of interest and loyalty.

“There is no Liberal Democracy that will accept to be led by an individual who has sworn an oath of allegiance to another country.

“Citizens should not have to contemplate the loyalty of their commander in chief or the chief security officer of their state. That said, as the court pleases.”